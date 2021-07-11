Teaching about racism is critical; banning 'critical race theory' is not

The Burlington teacher should have stressed to students that no evidence of widespread fraud has been found that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election results. Biden won, and Trump lost. The fair election is over.

Yet the Burlington teacher delivered at least one important lesson: “Don’t live in a bubble,” he told his students. “You’re already in one if you’ve blocked friends who disagree with you on social media, all the trusted people in your life are ideologically aligned, you only receive news from agreeable sources, you refuse to discuss or respect political differences.”

Rather than searching for offense in classrooms, state lawmakers should trust local school boards, teachers and students to foster open discussions — including about race and racism. Students need to know the hard and disturbing truth about slavery, segregation, the Tuskegee experiment and the Tulsa massacre, for example. They need — and want — to study current events, such as the police killing of George Floyd.

Our nation has many flaws and challenges. It also has made lots of progress, thanks to the freedoms we enjoy.