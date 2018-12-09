President Donald Trump is proud of his government taxes on steel, aluminum and other products entering the United States.
“I am a Tariff Man,” the leader of the Republican Party tweeted last week. “When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN.”
Unfortunately, the more than $5 billion in October alone that Trump’s federal government is collecting in duties are mostly being paid by American companies and consumers in higher prices for parts and products. That’s not making people in Wisconsin richer. It’s taking more money out of their pockets.
At the same time, many businesses in Wisconsin that sell products overseas are having to raise prices because of retaliatory tariffs by China and even our closest trading partners. That makes those Badger State companies less competitive around the globe.
Trump insists his protectionist barriers are working. But statistics suggest otherwise. The U.S. trade deficit surged to $55.5 billion in October, the highest level in a decade, according to Census Bureau data. And U.S. exports have fallen in four of the last five months.
“Tariffs are taxes on American families,” U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, responded to Trump‘s “Tariff Man” tweet last week.
Sasse is right. And more leaders from both political parties in Washington who favor free markets should speak out against Trump’s short-sighted policies. In Wisconsin, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, have been the strongest and most consistent voices so far.
“Some of this damage is going to be permanent and very significant,” Johnson warned the Trump administration earlier this year.
Trump apparently agreed to a 90-day trade truce with China a week ago, though tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products remain. Then Trump riled financial markets with his “Tariff Man” declaration and other provocative tweets.
The Trump administration is paying thousands of Wisconsin farmers an average of $2,145 to help relieve retaliatory charges other countries are applying to Wisconsin agriculture exports. But that won’t make up for their losses.
Trump has tweaked the North American Free Trade Agreement. The changes would give U.S. dairy farmers more access to Canadian markets, while Canadian dairy producers would get greater access to markets here. That sounds fair. But Congress hasn’t signed off yet, and lingering tariffs complicate passage.
Trump has pledged to bolster American automakers. Yet General Motors last month announced 15,000 layoffs.
Increasingly, Wisconsin manufacturers, farmers and small business owners are speaking out against Trump’s punishing tariffs. And on Wednesday, The Tax Foundation estimated that tariffs are reducing the income of the average middle-class American by about $146, a burden that will grow to $453 if threats to implement more levies become reality.
Trump’s tiring trade wars aren’t working. Wisconsin and America should embrace and compete in the global economy instead.