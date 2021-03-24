Target store hits the mark for State Street

Sure, the State Street Target will sell major brands of soap to college students, for example. But for specialty items and gifts, longtime favorite The Soap Opera will still be the place to go.

The city needs to think big about State Street’s future. This includes providing more space outside for local shops, and eventually turning this famous corridor into a grand promenade. Instead of a river of concrete for buses, the actual street should become a park for people featuring trees, art and music to reenergize Downtown.

Target can play an important role in State Street’s recovery. It also can help write State Street’s next chapter for charming success.