Sure, recount Wisconsin's vote if Trump is paying for it. Just don't expect the result to change

None of that, on its face, should raise suspicion. Voting patterns across the state were remarkably similar to 2016. Yet Biden collected just over 20,000 votes more than Trump, which is similar to the narrow margin of victory Trump held over Hillary Clinton four years ago — and which withstood a challenge back then.

That’s the way elections goes. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose.

Trump certainly has the right to force a recount here. But history suggests he’d be wasting his money.

Back in 2016, a recount of the race for president in Wisconsin changed the net result by just 131 votes out of 3 million cast. Similarly, in 2011, a recount of a state Supreme Court race produced a net change of just 312 votes out of 1.5 million.

Skeptics have pointed to the 14,000 votes in Brookfield that were notoriously left out of an initial election night tally for that court race in 2011. But the error was caught the next day, and an elaborate investigation determined the flub was unintentional.

Wisconsin moved on, confident the final results were accurate.