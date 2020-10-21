Strong pitch for Madison shelter looks good so far

The mayor and county executive are committing $3 million each in their budget proposals to jumpstart the noble effort. Buying the East Towne Boulevard property would cost $1.3 million. An adjacent site might run an additional $700,000, leaving $4 million for interim renovations and further development.

Finding a workable site hasn’t been easy. Plans for a men’s shelter Downtown in 2016 fell through after nearby residents and property owners voiced concerns. Any attempt to locate near residential neighborhoods meets resistance.

That why the East Towne Boulevard site, while far from perfect, might be best. The former child care center is behind strip malls. Lots of surface parking, rather than single-family homes, dot the area. A bus line is nearby, offering convenient transportation to the Beacon Day Resource Center on East Washington Avenue.

The new facility won’t be ready to open for at least a year, even if all goes as planned. That creates a considerable short-term challenge. City officials say they can’t use a temporary shelter at Warner Park on the North Side indefinitely.