Steve Nass and Co. make it harder to fight COVID

Here we go again: State lawmakers are needlessly complicating reasonable health rules that will help keep our schools and economy open.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is insisting that universities seek approval from him and a handful of his skeptical colleagues for masking, vaccine and testing requirements on state campuses.
Never mind that University of Wisconsin System schools have adopted and adjusted similar rules for more than a year now, which helped control COVID-19 among students, staff and surrounding communities.
Never mind that UW System President Tommy Thompson — the former Republican governor who led the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush — is insisting state universities need flexibility to adapt to changing health threats.
Nass and a handful of his fellow GOP lawmakers don’t want to hear any of that. They are bent on micromanaging public health policy at UW schools, which Thompson correctly warns would cripple sensible precautions as students return for fall classes next month.
Nass’ Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4 last week — without a formal meeting or public hearing — to require universities to submit plans for COVID-19 policies within 30 days. This came just as UW-Madison was announcing it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate for students, staff and visitors. UW-Milwaukee previously announced it was bringing back masks inside its buildings. In addition, UW-Milwaukee will require weekly testing for unvaccinated students and employees.
That’s similar to what many state and local governments, health facilities and private businesses are doing to protect against a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus. The delta variant is infecting more than 1,000 people a day in Wisconsin — especially the unvaccinated. It is even sickening some vaccinated people, though not as often or as severely.
So a return of indoor mask rules and testing for holdouts who refuse to get shots is justified.
Nass last week dismissed concern over the delta variant as “hysteria,” even as hospitals in other states are running out of beds for a surge in COVID patients. Wisconsin’s numbers are climbing, too. So far, the pandemic has killed 7,450 in Wisconsin while hospitalizing 33,500 and infecting 620,000.
Nass has a history of needling state universities, so his power play isn’t surprising. But other Republicans on his committee — Sens. Duey Stroebel of Saukville and Julian Bradley of Franklin, and Reps. Adam Neylon of Pewaukee, Tyler August of Lake Geneva and John Spiros of Marshfield — should give the political games a rest.
A tedious and expensive court battle over who has the authority to set health rules on state campuses would waste taxpayers’ money. Worse, tying UW’s hands will slow Wisconsin’s return to something approaching normal, especially in college towns such as Madison and Whitewater, which Nass’ Senate district surrounds.
The pandemic appeared to be fading until the delta variant took off. Nass and Co. will only prolong its disruptive and deadly spread by challenging UW’s modest safeguards.