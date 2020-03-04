State standoff might be for the best

The public shouldn’t panic about the virus or the economy. Public health officials are working hard to prevent the illness from spreading, and the economy continues to grow, as it has since 2009. But that can’t last forever. The Federal Reserve on Tuesday lowered interest rates, saying the virus and efforts to contain it will hurt global business. The stock market has been volatile, and President Donald Trump’s trade wars have hurt Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers while increasing the cost of consumer goods.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated in January that the state would collect $818 million more in revenue than expected by mid-2021. By state law, half of that money must go into a rainy day fund, which could climb to $1 billion over the next 16 months. Thank goodness for that state law, adopted under former Gov. Scott McCallum, which forces today’s state leaders to be more fiscally responsible.