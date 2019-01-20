State leaders are talking about tax cuts and higher spending on schools.
That should please voters.
But don’t be fooled: That state surplus lawmakers are crowing about disappears when generally accepted accounting principles are used to calculate the state’s finances.
Lawmakers celebrated a $588 million budget surplus at the end of the last fiscal year, which ended June 30. Lawmakers also have highlighted projections that the surplus in the state’s general fund could grow to $623 million by this summer.
But when generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are followed, the state is actually running a $1.25 billion deficit, according to the state Department of Administration’s annual and comprehensive financial report, released late last month.
The discrepancy results from the state using what’s called “cash accounting” practices to meet its constitutional requirement for a balanced budget each year. That’s sort of like balancing your checkbook while failing to account for credit card purchases you didn’t pay off. It’s a less-expansive view of the state budget that doesn’t account for future expenses to which the state has committed.
The state, for example, offers property tax credits that it doesn’t fully pay out until a subsequent fiscal year. Under cash accounting, that liability doesn’t hurt the state’s balance. Under GAAP accounting, it does.
So Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-run Legislature should avoid a rush to spend that $588 million surplus. If the economy sours and tax collections slow, the state will be in a much weaker financial position than its cash-accounting numbers suggest.
That’s why private businesses use the stricter measures of GAAP accounting. And presumably it is why state leaders have long required local governments and school districts to budget using GAAP.
What’s good for thousands of smaller governments across Wisconsin should be good for the larger state government, too. Moving to GAAP accounting is the fiscally responsible thing to do. Yet for decades, the popularity of tax cuts and higher spending have led most politicians to deviate from a prudent path.
Former Gov. Scott Walker pledged to adopt GAAP accounting when he was seeking the governor’s job in 2010. The GAAP deficit has fallen from $3 billion when Walker took office to $1.25 billion now. That’s progress. It’s the lowest GAAP deficit since 2001, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Yet Walker, a Republican, never fulfilled his promise of balancing budgets with GAAP. And Wisconsin has one of the biggest GAAP deficits among the states.
Gov. Evers says GAAP is “something to work toward.” That sounds good. But it will require more fiscal discipline. A big tax cut that eats up state reserves, as the Republican-led Assembly just proposed, will exacerbate the budget hole if the economy slows. So will spending more than the state collects in revenue.
With a strong economy, Wisconsin should be socking more money away for hard times. Eventually, another recession will hit. Evers and the Republican-led Legislature should make sure the state is prepared.