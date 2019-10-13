Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s determination to improve Madison’s transportation system is welcome — especially her push for a faster and more efficient bus system, known as “bus rapid transit,” or BRT.
But a $40 annual registration fee charged to motorists would make Madison’s “wheel tax” the highest in the state. Worse, city officials seem most interested in using the new revenue stream to prop up existing city services, rather than innovating for the future.
A smaller fee is justified — if more of it pays for a less congested city.
Most drivers in the city should be willing to swallow a small fee to help avoid gridlock. Madison’s Downtown, after all, sits on a narrow Isthmus, which is a big part of our city’s identity and draw.
But with lakes on either side of the central city, Madison has little room for more roads and vehicles.
That’s why bus rapid transit is so important. The goal of BRT — a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service — is to ease the number of cars on city roads as more people move, travel and commute here.
Madison’s economy is doing well, with lots of jobs and a booming tech sector. But our city’s success won’t be sustainable without careful planning to address future challenges. About 14,000 dwelling units have been added in the last five years, which create more people and traffic. About 3.3 million square feet of office, commercial and industrial space has been added since 2016.
The $40 fee per car or light truck is projected to bring in nearly $8 million. City officials highlighted the need for BRT when the fee was proposed this month, yet most of the new revenue would replace a city subsidy for existing Metro Transit services. That, in turn, would free up millions of dollars in the city’s general fund for spending unrelated to transportation.
According to a city presentation on the proposed wheel tax last week, only about 20 percent of the new revenue stream would pay for better bus service, including seed money for BRT and improved bus routes.
Many drivers who don’t ride the bus may be skeptical of paying a fee for public transportation. But by improving the city’s notoriously slow and meandering bus service, more people would use mass transit, easing congestion and delays for cars and trucks. So better buses do benefit other motorists.
The problem is that the $40 fee seems excessive, given that so much of its revenue would pay for services the city already provides. A smaller amount — perhaps half that — would garner more public support. The owner of a car or light truck already pays the state $85 a year to register a vehicle, plus $28 to Dane County. A $40 fee on top of that would bring the total charge to $153.
The mayor and City Council deserve praise for pursuing a modern transit system. BRT would bring snazzier, longer buses and more direct routes with fewer stops to the city. Passengers could get on and off quicker, thanks to multiple doors and prepaid tickets from kiosks.
Dedicated bus stations would spur development. The city could potentially leverage some of the revenue from that development to help pay for BRT.
What we don’t like is hitting up drivers for a $40 fee to essentially balance the general city budget.