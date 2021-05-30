Smaller state footprint good for Downtown Madison

State government owns or leases 4.4 million square feet of space in Madison, most of it Downtown.

That’s the equivalent of about 90 football fields. State offices in Madison could nearly fill the Willis (formerly Sears) Tower in Chicago, which is the second tallest building in North America.

Like employers everywhere, Gov. Tony Evers is wisely rethinking the need for so much room, now that the pandemic has changed traditional assumptions about the world of work.

Many employees in the public and private sectors have worked remotely during the last year to avoid COVID-19. For some workers, that will continue long after the virus is gone. That’s because working from home or the field reduces commuting and can improve efficiency for jobs that don’t require a lot of interaction with colleagues.

More flexibility for workers also helps with recruiting. Wisconsin is graying fast and needs more young people to fill the jobs of its aging workforce. That’s especially true of state government.