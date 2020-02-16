Sign OWI bill, then do more for safe roads

Here’s something you don’t see often: The Legislature last week sent a bill to deter drunken driving to the governor, who should sign it.

It’s a small step worth celebrating, though much more must be done to slow Wisconsin’s drunken-driving scourge.

Senate Bill 6 will discourage judges from giving chronic drunken drivers short sentences. The minimum punishment for a fifth or sixth offense for operating while intoxicated would increase from six months to 18 months behind bars.

Judges could still order a shorter penalty, but only if the judge explained in writing why less punishment is in the interest of, and won’t harm, the public.

Drivers caught behind the wheel while drunk five or six times have risked the lives of countless people. And opportunities for treatment for alcohol abuse haven’t worked.

The Department of Corrections estimates the SB 6 could cost $13.6 million a year for more prison space and treatment staff. But that assumes hundreds of chronic OWI offenders won’t get that message that they need help and have to stop.