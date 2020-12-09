Shop local so your favorite stores and restaurants survive

Local businesses are struggling to survive this holiday season:
- Three-quarters report declining revenue during the pandemic.
- Nearly a third say their annual sales have fallen by more than half.
- 30% fear they’ll close by June under existing government restrictions.
Those are the grim findings of a survey of 500 area businesses — more than a dozen of which have already folded — that chambers of commerce in Madison and neighboring communities released last week.
Consumers need to help, especially those of us with jobs and disposable income. If we don’t, our favorite restaurants and stores will disappear before COVID-19 does. That would be a huge loss for our community.
Despite the spread of the novel coronavirus, local businesses are relatively safe to visit if you wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. You also can order products and meals online. You can pick them up at the curb or have them delivered or mailed.
Businesses are being creative to keep customers coming back. Dane Buy Local, for example, has organized Soup’s On! events in which customers drive through a North Side parking lot to get frozen soup from more than 15 local restaurants and catering companies. At Hilldale Shopping Center, a video feed connects children to the North Pole to talk to Santa without having to sit on the jolly elf’s lap. Many restaurants provide easy access to virus-free digital menus: Just snap a QR code with your cellphone camera as you enter, and your choice of appetizers and entries instantly appears. You can even buy meals for the less fortunate.
Despite tough economic times, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping will increase this year. That’s because of an expected surge in online sales as people hunker down at home.
That’s understandable. Some gifts and products can only be found from far-flung places. Lots of people in Madison and across Wisconsin shopped on Amazon or similar sites before the pandemic hit. Lots of people continue to do so now for convenience and price — and to avoid the virus.
But please go out of your way this winter to buy gifts and holiday supplies from the many local shops run by people who live in your community and who employ your neighbors and friends. They have websites, too. They need your help to survive now more than ever. And ultimately, keeping more of them in business will ensure you have more of the things you love when the economy finally recovers.
That’s especially true for restaurants. Madison is spoiled with diverse and delicious places to eat, rivaling culinary delights found in big cities. Pick your favorite pizzeria, steakhouse or cafe. Order out and keep going back.
Steering more of your dollars into your local community is one of the best ways to spread hope and joy this holiday season.
