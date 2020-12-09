Shop local so your favorite stores and restaurants survive

Local businesses are struggling to survive this holiday season:

Three-quarters report declining revenue during the pandemic.

Nearly a third say their annual sales have fallen by more than half.

30% fear they’ll close by June under existing government restrictions.

Those are the grim findings of a survey of 500 area businesses — more than a dozen of which have already folded — that chambers of commerce in Madison and neighboring communities released last week.

Consumers need to help, especially those of us with jobs and disposable income. If we don’t, our favorite restaurants and stores will disappear before COVID-19 does. That would be a huge loss for our community.

Despite the spread of the novel coronavirus, local businesses are relatively safe to visit if you wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. You also can order products and meals online. You can pick them up at the curb or have them delivered or mailed.