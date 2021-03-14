Shine more light on Wisconsin schools and cities

Most Democrats and two Republican leaders in the state Senate agree that important information about local government decisions must stay conspicuously in front of the public.

That’s some bright news for Sunshine Week, which starts today. Sunshine Week highlights the need for governments at all levels to be transparent when conducting the public’s business. Open records and meeting requirements protect our democracy and the public’s right to know what elected officials are up to.

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, and Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, wisely voted against Senate Bill 55 last month. This misguided bill would allow municipalities and school boards to bury their meeting minutes on hard-to-navigate government websites, rather than publishing them in widely read newspapers and on news websites, which operate independent of government.