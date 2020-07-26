Shift the information superhighway out of second gear

Reliable, fast internet access is not optional for modern life. As Congress debates how to respond to the pandemic, investment in broadband for rural and low-income urban areas should be a top priority.

Take a look at a broadband map of Wisconsin, and it’s clear that America hasn’t kept up. Outside the metropolitan areas and a few scattered pockets, the information superhighway remains stuck in second gear.

That’s true across America. Most people who live in or near a city have access to relatively fast broadband. They might not have much choice of carrier, but they at least have access, if they can afford it. Drift too far away, though, and broadband is hard to find.

Almost half a million Wisconsin residents lack access to broadband with at least a 25 Mbps download speed, and that’s not even very fast by today’s standards.

The pandemic has underscored how imperative closing the divide between digital haves and have-nots is. People with good internet access can work from home. Their kids can learn in virtual classrooms. Meanwhile, families without good internet or without the means to pay for it fall further behind.