Seniority shouldn't drive school staffing decisions

Instead of years of service, the district wants to base staffing decisions on teacher evaluation scores, training, certifications and what the district calls “cultural competency,” which is the ability to understand and interact effectively with students of color.

The district also would downplay seniority for school assignments. That way, younger and more diverse teachers could enjoy more stability. Currently, younger teachers tend to be shuffled from school to school every year, hurting retention.

The teachers union appears skeptical. And we wouldn’t dismiss the importance of experience or dedication to the job.

But diversity is a pressing concern in Madison. The district shouldn’t be laying off its relatively few black teachers, for example, when so many black students are struggling to graduate. Just 3% of teachers in the Madison district are black, while 18% of students are black. And only 66% of black students graduate from high school in four years.