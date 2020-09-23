Senate's turn to approve sound protection for F-35 neighbors in Madison

That’s because an Air Force study suggested the 115th could expose more than 1,000 homes to higher sound levels, and about half of those residences — mostly mobile homes and low-income apartments — won’t qualify for money to insulate their buildings through a Federal Aviation Administration program, according to a city analysis.

“If they’re creating a problem for homes,” Pocan told our State Journal editorial board this month, “my theory is: You break it, you bought it. Right? You should have to provide some assistance to those folks.”

Some of the federal money could pay for a noise study to determine the impact of the F-35s, which has been debated for years. The Air Force study estimated the F-35s would be about 5 decibels louder than the current F-16s on takeoff. But it generally takes a change of about 3 decibels for people to notice. A careful study could show the real effect.