Sen. Scott Fitzgerald is still stalling help for the homeless

The leaders of the Legislature’s budget committee didn’t like it last week when Gov. Tony Evers tried to pressure them to release money that’s in the state budget to help the homeless across Wisconsin.

Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, wrote that the Democratic governor’s call for a special meeting of the Joint Finance Committee would have “a chilling effect on our ability to work together.”

We’re all for bipartisan cooperation at the statehouse. But Darling and Nygren need a reality check: What’s really going to be chilling are the freezing if not sub-zero temperatures for homeless people who are stuck outside this winter without housing.

That’s a much more chilling experience than anything Darling or Nygren face in their scheduling disagreement with Gov. Evers.