Sen. Howard Marklein should be a stickler, not a softie

Southwest Wisconsin just gained more clout at the statehouse with the appointment of Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, to lead the Legislature’s budget committee.

Marklein will have more power to steer money and resources to rural Wisconsin, and to impact tax policy. The previous Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, represented suburban Milwaukee.

The regional shift in influence mirrors voting patterns across the state, with rural counties becoming the Republican strongholds that suburbs once were.

Marklein is ideally suited for the job of leading the budget committee with Assembly Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, because Marklein is a certified public accountant trained to scrutinize spending and highlight long-term financial obligations. That should help the state avoid shortfalls and ease cuts to vital services during hard times.