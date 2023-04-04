Members of our Wisconsin State Journal editorial board interviewed 34 candidates for local and state offices in recent weeks.
We thank all of the candidates for giving voters a choice, and we urge the public to honor that commitment by casting ballots in today’s election.
Here are our recommendations to voters, based on each candidate’s experience, record of accomplishment and priorities:
OUR ENDORSEMENTS
She’s more upfront, well-rounded, involved
Her grassroots campaign for Madison mayor promises more unity, engagement, fairness
Educator offers voters more insight into classrooms, students
We recommend the best candidates in more than a dozen competitive races, having interviewing all 28 hopefuls
Though redundant and political, statewide ballot questions merit support
On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the April 4 election for Madison mayor and explain the Wisconsin State Journal's endorsement