Blair Mosner Feltham is right that students benefit from consistent and stable learning environments.

She makes a convincing case that the Madison School District changes direction too often. The district is about to hire its fourth superintendent in the last decade, not counting interim leaders.

If elected to the School Board on Tuesday, Mosner Feltham wants to prioritize the hiring of a top administrator who has roots in our community or who can show similar commitment to sticking around and pushing a strong vision for Madison’s public schools that will be lasting.

Mosner Feltham also brings a lot of classroom knowledge to this important race. She’s been a teacher, coordinator and instructional coach for a dozen years, including seven at West High School in Madison. She started her education career in California and now works for Sun Prairie East High School, which has broadened her perspective. Yet she will remain intimately connected to Madison’s schools because her young children will attend Emerson Elementary on the East Side next fall.

Just as important, she’s thinking big about the future of public education. She’s interested in exploring a year-round schedule for classes with more frequent but shorter breaks. That could help stop the summer slide in learning for the many students who don’t go to summer school, even when it’s recommended to parents.

Mosner Feltham wonders if linking high school juniors and seniors to the community more would improve their success, and if structuring school days more like college for older students could prove beneficial. She’s not demanding sweeping changes, but she wants to explore them. She says she doesn’t believe in quick fixes or following the latest learning fad.

The State Journal editorial board recommends Mosner Feltham for Seat 6 on the School Board in Tuesday’s spring election because of her experience and involvement. The open seat has been held by Christina Gomez Schmidt, who is leaving after a three-year term.

During a meeting with Mosner Feltham, 37, and her likeable opponent, Badri Lankella, 46, Mosner Feltham demonstrated a lot of insight into, for example, the multiple ways honors classes can be offered, citing each method’s merits and potential drawbacks.

Mosner Feltham has worked extensively with data involving standardized tests, grades and behavior, which should inform board discussions. Having conducted focus groups with students, she says young people want school learning to connect more to their lives, and they want to help drive their school experience. Many students need help with their social and emotional health, she says.

Those are important observations. We also like her call for greater community involvement in schools.

Mosner Feltham told our editorial board she “definitely” agrees the district needs to be more transparent with the public when it comes to releasing public records in a timely way and following Wisconsin’s open records law. The district has been sued at least five times in the last 18 months over delayed open records requests.

Lankella, a computer engineer and Southeast Asian immigrant, is right that perceptions about school safety and rigor are convincing some families to leave. The district is losing more students to the suburbs, a disturbing trend that must be reversed. Better communication about the district’s many attributes would help. So would more honesty about its challenges.

Lankella has coached students for academic competitions, encouraging them to excel.

Neither candidate is as polished or prepared as we’d like for this difficult job. Yet both seem sincere, collegial and ready to learn.

We’re endorsing Mosner Feltham because of her deeper background in Madison schools and stronger grasp of how things work — or don’t — for students.