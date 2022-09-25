See who the State Journal editorial board is endorsing for Dane County sheriff

Kalvin Barrett is off to a solid start as Dane County sheriff.

Appointed to fill a vacancy 16 months ago, Barrett has prioritized public safety — including reducing gun violence and vehicle thefts — while steering criminals to more productive lives so they don’t reoffend.

Barrett has pushed hard for a modern and humane jail, compromising on size and price to win initial approval. When inflation increased construction costs and the County Board failed to act, Barrett sensibly called for a public referendum.

He applied additional pressure for a lasting solution by shipping some offenders to other county jails, rather than keeping them in the most outdated and cruel cells resembling Alcatraz at the City-County Building in Madison.

Barrett is one of four top law enforcement leaders in Wisconsin who is Black, which is more than symbolic. It should improve public trust among those suspicious of law enforcement bias, and help recruit more deputies of color to better reflect the community — two of Barrett’s admirable goals.

The State Journal editorial board endorses Barrett’s bid for a four-year term in the Nov. 8 election.

Barrett, a Democrat, supports body-worn cameras on deputies who patrol Dane County and who staff the jail to improve accountability. That’s overdue and should move forward. During a meeting with our editorial board, the sheriff highlighted stepped-up efforts to help the city of Madison stem auto thefts and reckless driving. His agency did a sweep for stolen cars in June and has deployed cameras that read license plates.

Under Barrett’s leadership, the agency has solved some big crimes, including the murder and dismemberment of a Windsor couple by their son, Chandler Halderson. He also has stressed the need for young people to report threats on social media, which we appreciate.

Barrett’s challenger, Det. Anthony Hamilton, is raising serious allegations that the Sheriff’s Office altered reports and violated civil liberties.

Hamilton, who also met with our editorial board, comes off as more straightforward than Barrett. We didn’t like Barrett’s refusal to address, even in a general and brief way, Hamilton’s charge that Barrett is retaliating against Hamilton for political reasons.

Barrett also oversaw a virtual blackout of public information about the state Department of Justice’s shooting of an unarmed Black man in February on Madison’s Far East Side.

More broadly, Dane County government has had problems with its work climate, including at its zoo. So Barrett should take seriously Hamilton’s contention that the Sheriff’s Office needs to improve its morale.

Barrett largely deflects law enforcement responsibility for the stark disparity of inmates of color in the jail, noting that his agency doesn’t control the root causes of poverty and crime. We get his point, but he should take more ownership of this longstanding challenge.

Most of Hamilton’s allegations of ethical and legal lapses are still being sorted out, including in court. So they’re hard to judge, pending further investigation.

Hamilton, a Republican, sounded dismissive of Barrett’s efforts to diversify the Sheriff’s Office. Barrett denies Hamilton’s implication that the sheriff is passing over applicants because they are white men. Like most employers these days, Barrett has a strong incentive to hire as many qualified people as he can find. Unemployment is just 2.5% in Dane County.

We’re not convinced, as Hamilton contends, that Barrett lacks the experience to be an effective sheriff. Barrett has been in law enforcement for more than a dozen years, including as a Dane County deputy sheriff, Sun Prairie’s first Black police officer, and an officer at Wisconsin State Fair Park. He has a master’s in criminal justice from American Public University and has taught law enforcement and criminal justice classes at Madison Area Technical College.

He’s also the sheriff now, which is no small thing. He’s been managing hundreds of deputies, additional staff and a jail with 600 to 700 inmates.

Before his law enforcement career, Barrett was a middle school science teacher and coach. That’s another asset, allowing him to better understand and relate to some of the young people who run into trouble with the law.

Both candidates are knowledgeable. Both deserve praise for their careers as public servants. We admire Hamilton for putting himself out there and giving voters a choice. It’s not easy to challenge your boss, and Dane County residents haven’t enjoyed a competitive race for sheriff in eight years.

But Barrett shows more promise. Voters should stick with him Nov. 8, expecting steady leadership, more openness and a tough yet smart approach to fighting crime and treating people fairly.