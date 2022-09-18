See who is joining the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board

In 2010, we endorsed James Howard for Madison School Board, citing his “knowledge, proven commitment to the district and focus on parent involvement.” We assured voters his “disarming personality comes with needed backbone.”

In 2013, we praised Howard’s “focus on school data to inform board decisions, rather than relying on assumptions or bowing to political pressure.”

In 2017, we credited his “impassioned plea to approve a North Side school to see if its self-directed approach to learning could produce better results for minority students.”

Today, we proudly call Howard something more — a welcome colleague. The retired research economist, community volunteer and father of three is our newest addition to the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. He joins former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske and Downtown Madison dynamo Susan Schmitz as community members on the board that shapes our State Journal opinions.

Welcome aboard, James! We look forward to working with this proven leader as we strive to promote the public good for our city and state. For the first time in the State Journal’s 182 years, we added community members to our editorial board last year to better understand and engage our community. It has worked even better than we imagined, leading to more robust calls to action and, we hope, trust from readers.

Howard, 69, will bring an enormous amount of insight to our editorial board discussions about K-12 education. He served for nine years on the local School Board, including five as president.

Howard is a model of civility and collegiality at a time when too many public officials seem combative and unwilling to compromise. Yet Howard is willing to take strong stands when he believes they are right. For example, as the only Black person on the School Board in 2011, he voted for an innovative charter school catering to struggling students of color. The promising school was defeated on a split vote back then, but a similar proposal opened this fall on the city’s South Side with approval from the University of Wisconsin System.

Before that, in the throes of the Great Recession, Howard urged fiscal responsibility in a city that likes to spend. He was open to combining three small elementary schools to save money, and he backed a one-year pay freeze for a union that had endorsed him. Those stances took courage.

Howard helped steer the district on a path to greater staff diversity, long a priority in his professional life. Now he’s helping to diversify our editorial board.

Beyond public schools, Howard brings the analytical skills of a researcher. He worked for 44 years at the USDA’s Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, publishing more than 50 economic papers. As part of that job, he traveled for many years to Geneva, Switzerland, for an annual United Nations conference. He helped in the design of climate models, forecast demand for wood products and explored alternative energy sources.

That will bring a lot of expertise to our board’s commentary on the economy and climate change.

Howard grew up in Milwaukee and has lived in Madison since 1971, when he enrolled in UW-Madison under a program to steer more inner-city kids to big universities. He earned his bachelor’s degree at UW and went on to earn a master’s from Alabama A&M.

So he’s a loyal Badgers fan, we’re happy to report. Howard even played for the Wisconsin basketball team in 1972. (But on Dec. 1 at the Kohl Center, he’ll be cheering on the Florida State Seminoles. We’ll let that slide because his daughter Erin, an East High standout, is a forward for the visiting team).

Howard will fill the seat on our board previously held by Madison police officer and South Side Raiders football coach Wayne Strong, who died in June. Like Strong, Howard understands and wants to correct the disparities Black people face in our schools, economy and justice system.

Thanks to Howard for agreeing to serve on our editorial board as we strive to be our community’s best friend and most constructive critic.

