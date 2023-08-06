Our experiment in diversifying and improving the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board by adding community members has been a success — more so than we expected.

That’s why today we’re announcing a new board member, with another soon to come. We also want to thank two veteran participants who have completed their two-year terms.

Marquette Law School professor and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, as well as Madison business leader and booster Susan Schmitz, made us better during the last two years with tips, ideas, knowledge and insight into many of the important challenges and opportunities facing Madison and Wisconsin. They sharpened our reasoning, pointed us in directions we wouldn’t otherwise have gone, and taught us a lot about things we didn’t know.

Geske and Schmitz were part of our inaugural class of community members on our editorial board with Wayne Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant and Southside Raiders youth football coach who died unexpectedly last year. It was the first time in our publication’s nearly 185-year history that the editorial board, which determines our calls to action on the Opinion page of our newspaper and digital sites, wasn’t exclusively State Journal staff.

We would love to keep Geske’s and Schmitz’s input and wisdom indefinitely, and they know they will always have our ear.

Yet by circulating the community participants on our editorial board every year or two, we should develop even deeper connections and understanding of the people we write about and for. We also believe our voice in the city and state will earn greater interest and impact.

The role of our editorial board isn’t to lecture. It’s to engage with our readers and to lead a healthy conversation in pursuit of a better Madison and Wisconsin. Our board frequently writes strongly worded editorials. Yet we provide even more space for reader views, and give preference to publishing those that disagree with us.

We strive to be our community’s best friend and most constructive critic.

Geske has been indispensable as an editorial board member with expertise on the law, restorative justice and so much more. She helped us think independently and creatively. Geske inspired us with her commitment to good and open government in Wisconsin. A former school teacher, she also advocated strongly for school children and educators. As a resident of Milwaukee who spends time in Door County, she provided an important perspective from outside Madison.

Thank you, Janine.

Schmitz, whose shopkeeper ancestry dates back to the 1800s in Madison, injected boundless enthusiasm for Downtown Madison into our discussions, including advocacy for a grand promenade and urban park on State Street. Her determination to open a modern homeless shelter in Madison is coming to fruition. Her push for a Wisconsin history museum looks like it’s finally going to happen. Schmitz’s understanding of small business, housing and regional transportation have prompted and informed dozens of our editorials in recent years.

Thank you, Susan.

Today we welcome our newest editorial board member from the community: Jenny Price, 48, of Verona, a nearly lifelong area resident, UW-Madison graduate, superb journalist and now communications manager for WayForward Resources in Middleton, a nonprofit that operates a food pantry and provides housing assistance. The mother of two sons, including an autistic teen, she advocates for kids with disabilities. Price also understands Wisconsin politics, having covered the administrations of former Govs. Tommy Thompson, Scott McCallum and Jim Doyle for the Associated Press at the state Capitol.

“It was there I learned a lot about government, and how it works and how sometimes it doesn’t work for people,” she says.

Price wrote a political column for Madison Magazine and helped edit and write the UW-Madison alumni magazine, On Wisconsin. More recently, she has helped several nonprofits engage with the public.

“One of things that really strikes me is the generosity of our community — how much people do want to support their neighbors and make sure that this is a community where everyone thrives,” she says. “At the same time, I also really see how unseen some of these issues are.”

Price joins retired agricultural economist and former Madison School Board president James Howard as our latest community members on the editorial board. We plan to add a third citizen to the board soon. That way, our board is balanced between State Journal staff and the public.

“As a longtime resident and someone who really cares about this community,” Price says, “I think it can be even better than it is for everyone, and I’m hoping I can bring a perspective to help us move in that direction.”

Welcome aboard, Jenny.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS KELLY LECKER, Executive editor SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JAMES L. HOWARD JENNY PRICE