Schools of Hope needs your help after 25 years of tutoring Madison children

Schools of Hope needs more tutors, especially of color. A delegation of community leaders is recommending better coordination between tutors and teachers. They want to ensure tutoring doesn't pull students away from the reading instruction their teachers provide. They also are recommending that reading materials better reflect diverse cultures, with input from students and parents. Tutors will be trained to improve self-esteem.

Gloria Ladson-Billings, a retired UW-Madison education professor who is helping to lead the effort to remake Schools of Hope, said reading difficulty can lead to struggles that last a lifetime.

"If you were to survey inmates at the Dane County Jail, you would be astounded by how many of them are struggling readers," she said Tuesday. "It reverberates through our society."

The Wisconsin State Journal and WISC-TV (Ch. 3) began Schools of Hope as a civic journalism project in 1995. It has expanded over the decades from Madison to several other school districts and to higher grades to help with algebra. The United Way, 100 Black Men and AmeriCorps have been key supporters.