Scary gun play unacceptable, must end

“Defunding” or “dismantling” the police — as protesters of police brutality in Minneapolis and elsewhere have demanded for months — won’t help bring to justice those who are shooting up Madison neighborhoods. Our city needs experienced and highly trained police investigators to figure out what happened and help hold perpetrators accountable.

The recent and scary gun violence in Madison appears to involve disputes between individuals and not gang shootings, according to police and community activists.

Besides supporting law enforcement, the city must work to ease conflict during this long, hot summer in which many people have lost their jobs and are restless because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Focused Interruption Coalition is making a difference. Former offenders with deep ties in the community intervene in times of trauma to comfort victims of violent crime and calm the impulse to retaliate. The impressive program, with peer-support specialists on call 24 hours a day, helped stem deadly violence following multiple gang-related and retaliatory gunshot homicides in 2016.