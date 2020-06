Save State Street from virus and vandals

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The harassment of store owners along State Street and the Capitol Square also is disturbing, given how important the central city is to jobs and the larger economy affecting everyone. About 70% of State Street’s businesses are locally owned, and 62% are owned by women or people of color. State Street is a diverse and signature urban landscape for all to enjoy.

The Downtown Recovery Plan would offer grants of up to $25,000 to cover the cost of repairs that insurance doesn’t. A group of Downtown merchants also is backing efforts to increase the number of Black and minority-owned businesses. They want the city to improve safety, add more security cameras, remove rocks from planters and better maintain a park.