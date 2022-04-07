Run, Tommy, run: The GOP field for governor is inexperienced and conspiracy driven

The Republican field for governor is thin on experience and appeal.

Tommy Thompson could quickly change that.

Still indefatigable at 80, Thompson would bring some much-needed accomplishment and purpose to the Republican primary for governor, should he run. We hope he does, with a decision expected this month.

This isn’t an endorsement of Thompson for governor. We won’t make that recommendation until the fall. And the last time around, our editorial board recommended Democrat Tony Evers for governor. Evers has been an important check on the excesses of one-party rule, which the Republican Party had enjoyed for eight years.

Still, Thompson’s infectious optimism for getting things done would be a welcome improvement to a GOP gubernatorial primary that, so far, has fixated on divisive priorities and conspiracy myths.

Thompson would give Republican voters a much better choice — assuming he doesn’t kowtow to former President Donald Trump, whom he visited at Trump’s resort in Florida last week. Trump’s self-absorbed fixation on the past isn’t a winning message for the future.

The three main candidates for the Republican nomination are wanting.

Rebecca Kleefisch served in the do-little job of lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker. To her credit, she led state efforts to address homelessness and hosted some business forums. But not much else.

Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine with financial backing from an Illinois billionaire, wants to fight the Republican establishment — a narrow mission. Nicholson lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate four years ago and has never served in public office.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun of Campbellsport is only in his second term as a state assemblyman and seems obsessed with wild claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Recounts, election reviews, audits and court rulings have proven his suspicions false.

Thompson would bring a strong record and broader vision to the race, having served as governor longer than anyone in state history from 1987 to 2001. Thompson also led the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More recently, Thompson proved effective as president of the University of Wisconsin System, rising above petty politics and pulling state residents together around the value of higher education.

It’s possible Thompson may be too reasonable and professional to survive in today’s Trump-worshipping Republican Party. But if he runs as himself, not as a Trump apologist, anything is possible.

Thompson’s legacy has been built on innovation, consensus and hard work. Thompson likes to be decisive, but he also knows how to listen and cut deals to satisfy most people.

Working with others to fix problems might seem quaint in today’s us-versus-them politics. But a healthy dose of Tommy’s old magic might be just what the Republican Party in Wisconsin needs.

