Ron Kind and Mike Gallagher? Yes. Bryan Steil, Ron Johnson and Mark Pocan? Not so much

Why can’t the two political parties in Washington cooperate more to get things done?

A big reason for gridlock in Congress is that many members don’t even try to find agreement with members of the opposing party on legislation.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is an exception. The Democrat from La Crosse ranks as the seventh most bipartisan member of the 435-member House of Representatives, according to the latest analysis by the Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. The Lugar Center, founded by former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., and Georgetown researchers recently released their latest assessment of how often members of Congress sponsored legislation with bipartisan support.

Kind achieved his highest rating yet since the Lugar Center started calculating its Bipartisan Index in 2015. The center’s goal is to encourage more pragmatism and agreement toward solving America’s many challenges.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, did well, too, ranking 89th, which was well above average.