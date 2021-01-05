Ron Johnson's feelings don't trump the facts

Yet Johnson continues to damage our democracy and fuel public suspicion and distrust in our institutions based on his feelings and, more specifically, his fear of Trump's scorn.

Enough with the conspiracy theories, Sen. Johnson. Trump may never admit defeat because of his delicate ego. But we're confident the vast majority of Congress will confirm Biden's victory Wednesday. Congress' certification of the results is supposed to be a formality. And increasingly, honorable elected officials from both political parties are affirming they will follow the Constitution rather than the deceptions of a sore loser.