Ron Johnson votes against public safety

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised a bipartisan gun safety bill last week for “making our country safer without making it less free.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called it “commonsense legislation” that will “save lives” without infringing “on any law-abiding American’s Second Amendment rights.”

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, deemed the package a “responsible” and “targeted” step in the right direction.

They’re right. And all told, 15 Senate Republicans joined all Senate Democrats — including Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison — in voting for the legislation Thursday. The House quickly approved it Friday. Fourteen Republicans (sadly, none from Wisconsin) joined House Democrats in sending the bill to President Joe Biden, who signed it into law Saturday.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will be Congress’ most significant action on guns in 30 years. It makes modest yet meaningful improvements to background checks, school security and mental health services. It fights the illegal trafficking of guns. It disarms convicted domestic abusers. It encourages states to adopt “red flag” laws, which allow judges to temporarily remove guns from individuals deemed likely to hurt themselves or others. So where is U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in all of this? Right where he always seems to be: Doing nothing or trying to stop progress.

While a handful of senators worked for weeks to accomplish something remarkable in today’s political climate — a bipartisan agreement to address the chronic tragedy of mass shootings — Johnson was dismissive and hatching excuses for voting “no.”

Johnson claims the bill infringes on people’s constitutional right to bear arms.

He’s wrong. Even his own GOP leader and other Republican colleagues agree on that.

What the bill requires is more scrutiny of teenagers seeking to buy incredibly lethal weapons. If they have long juvenile records of doing harm, a purchase can be denied.

What the bill does is crack down on people who illegally buy guns for others who aren’t supposed to have them.

What the bill does (and only in states that allow it) is secure the firearms of troubled people while their mental health and risk of violence are carefully assessed.

Johnson claims the process was flawed because the bill didn’t go through lots of committees. This comes from the same senator who sought to overturn the will of voters in the last presidential election. Johnson tried to pass a slate of false electors to Vice President Mike Pence, we learned last week.

He has no credibility when it comes to good-government procedures. And by comparison, the gun safety law is honorable and transparent.

The law even includes a provision that Johnson supported: A national program to share best practices for securing schools — something that already existed but now is written into law.

Johnson’s anything-goes attitude toward guns — even after another slaughter of elementary school students — is disturbing. He seems to think his only shot at winning reelection this fall — having broken his promise not to run again — is to fire up the thinning Trump base by opposing just about everything.

But members of Congress are called “lawmakers” for a reason. Their job is to make laws. Instead, Johnson has voted against rebuilding America’s roads and bridges. He’s trashed public health guidance in favor of conspiracy theories during the pandemic. He abandoned his advocacy for the free market and controlling America’s debt when former President Donald Trump launched trade wars and spending sprees.

If Johnson can’t do anything about gun violence — not even something small yet worthy — what can he do? Johnson is failing to represent Wisconsin’s values. Voters should remember his failure this fall.

