Ron Johnson should stop fawning over Trump, help pass COVID relief bill

The other attempt at leadership in Washington was a distracting sideshow: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R- Oshkosh, held a congressional hearing to question the medical community’s advice and motives just as vaccines are arriving in Wisconsin to help defeat the deadly virus. Johnson accomplished little more than confusing and dividing Americans as he touted alternative treatments for COVID-19 that “just might be incredibly effective.” At least one of the drugs highlighted at Johnson’s hearing, hydroxychloroquine, was revoked for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration because the risks of taking it could outweigh the benefits.