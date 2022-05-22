Ron Johnson, other immigration foes must renounce 'replacement theory'

Debating immigration policy is fine. The United States has adjusted its flow of newcomers for 2½ centuries, creating a “melting pot” of people and cultures that defines the American experience.

But granting any credence to the racist and absurd “great replacement theory” should disqualify politicians from public office.

That goes for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and the rest of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, who should make it perfectly clear that they don’t subscribe in the slightest of ways to this hate-filled conspiracy theory. Democrats have done that. More Republicans need to speak up.

An 18-year-old gunman obsessed with racial identity and blaming others for his problems is accused of killing 10 Black people and injuring others last weekend at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. He and other white supremacists on social media and the internet imagine evil elites, Democrats and Jews plotting to replace white citizens with people of color for political dominance.

In not so many words, Johnson last week denied support for replacement theory. Yet in past statements, he’s sounded eerily similar to the theory’s proponents. Johnson falsely claims President Joe Biden “wants complete open borders” and raises the specter of “the Democrat grand plan.” He told a conservative radio host in Minneapolis last month: “I’ve got to believe they want to change the makeup of the electorate.”

The reality is that Wisconsin needs more immigrants — not for any political purposes, but because our population is graying fast and doesn’t have enough young people to take over the jobs of retirees, much less fill the new positions that growing businesses create. Wisconsin is suffering a workforce shortage, something a manufacturer such as Johnson should understand. The birth rate is declining, and the working-age population fell in every Wisconsin county except Dane and Eau Claire from 2007 to 2017. That’s an enormous challenge to Wisconsin’s economy.

Johnson has a point that immigrants who find freedom and opportunity in America may tend to favor the political party that helps make that happen. Democrats — as well as the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board and many business groups — have favored greater legal immigration and a path to citizenship for undocumented people who earn it over time through contributions to society.

Yet many immigrants tend to be socially conservative. Former President Donald Trump improved with Hispanic voters in the 2020 election. Many Cuban and Vietnamese Americans favor Republicans.

It’s difficult to predict how the immigrants of today might vote tomorrow. That’s why Johnson was touting school vouchers and crime prevention at a GOP-financed community center in a heavily immigrant and Latino Milwaukee neighborhood in February.

But “replacement theory” isn’t about public policy differences. It’s pure racism, driven by white supremacists who spread their misplaced grievances online, contributing to violence.

That’s what Johnson and other elected officials must forcefully reject. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is leading the way. Following last weekend’s horrific killings in Buffalo, Cheney faulted her party’s leaders for enabling “white nationalism, white supremacy and antisemitism.”

“History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse,” Cheney tweeted. “GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”

She’s right. And more of her peers — especially Republican foes of immigration — must emphatically say so.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS KELLY LECKER, Executive editor SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG