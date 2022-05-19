Robin Vos should look in the mirror to see what a 'blatant partisan' looks like

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos seems to get more petty every day as he fights to keep his job leading an increasingly conspiratorial and extreme Republican majority.

Vos this week urged the UW Board of Regents to reconsider its unanimous decision to hire Jennifer Mnookin as UW-Madison chancellor. Vos wants her gone before she even starts Aug. 4.

Why is Vos rashly prejudging Mnookin, the dean of UCLA’s law school whom he’s never met?

According to Vos, this makes her “a blatant partisan selection” whose job offer should be rescinded.

Please.

A much more accurate assessment of Mnookin is that she is the consensus choice for chancellor who deserves a friendly Wisconsin welcome, not rude whining. Every Regent — including five appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker — voted to hire her.

Vos should speak with some of them before shooting his mouth off.

Hunter Biden never got the job at the UCLA Law School he was applying for, which is why he crossed paths with Mnookin. As for vaccines, lots of universities favored mandates for students who wanted to return to in-person classes during the worst pandemic in a century. So did lots of private corporations, including Wal-Mart, Goldman Sachs and Tyson Foods.

“Critical race theory” has been discussed in law schools for decades, with the goal of more fairness in America’s legal system. Vos and his Republican colleagues only started ranting about it in recent years after conservative talking heads wildly exaggerated its influence on K-12 schools.

In the same press release in which Vos faults Mnookin for supposedly being terribly partisan (Vos should look in the mirror), Vos praised outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and former University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson. Vos is right that Blank and Thompson did great work. Yet compared to them, Mnookin has barely dabbled in politics.

Blank and Thompson served in presidential cabinets, and Thompson was the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history who helped lead a national GOP convention.

Vos may think he has to cater to the unhinged, Trump-worshiping wing of today’s GOP to fend off Assembly leadership challenges. But that’s cowardly and only encourages UW System’s worst critics. Rep. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, for example, is already suggesting the Legislature freeze funding and tuition for UW-Madison because of Mnookin — an absurdly short-sighted suggestion.

Vos should welcome Mnookin, rather than taking premature potshots. His aggressive posture for selfish political reasons only hurts our flagship university and the enormous good it does for Wisconsin’s economy and future.

