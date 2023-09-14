The state Assembly leader and the governor need to take a deep breath and slow down so an agreement on fair voting maps can actually get done.

Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, surprised Wisconsin on Tuesday by announcing he will now support the Iowa model for nonpartisan redistricting — something he has adamantly opposed in the past so he could gerrymander.

Better late than even later.

Even if Vos and most of his Republican colleagues are embracing this longstanding good government proposal for political reasons, that doesn’t mean Democrats should reflexively abandon it now. Democrats have been demanding the Iowa model for more than a decade — especially since losing power and feeling the brunt of voting district lines being surgically drawn by the GOP to hurt them.

Vos wouldn’t be agreeing to this, we suspect, unless he thought fair maps under the Iowa model were the best he could hope for. Vos fears a new liberal majority on the state Supreme Court might strike down his gerrymandered maps and draw new ones to his party’s disadvantage. He is so worried that he wildly threatened to impeach incoming Justice Janet Protasiewicz before she even heard a case.

Iowa model still the best fix for fair maps OUR VIEW: With high court declining to help, it's up to voters to end gerrymandering

Reality seems to be sinking in that Vos can’t pull off impeachment — legally or politically. So touting nonpartisan redistricting may be his best fallback plan.

Unfortunately, Vos just sprung the Iowa bill on Democrats, trying to claim it as his own and perhaps hide wording that undermines the proposal and doesn’t belong. He’s even scheduled an Assembly vote for today — just 48 hours later. That’s not how you build bipartisan support for important and complicated legislation, which Vos knows well. Nor is it fair to the public, which deserves some time to review the plan, learn more about its provisions and attend a public hearing.

The Assembly definitely should not vote on this bill today. Rushing it to the floor so abruptly only breeds suspicion.

Maybe that’s what Vos wants — and is getting — because Democrats including Gov. Tony Evers instantly rejected the bill out of hand, which is disappointing. The governor should keep an open mind, especially with Vos saying he’s willing to negotiate specifics.

Vos and the Democrats may be thinking the same thing — that the Democrats could be better off strategically if the liberal-leaning high court draws the lines than if a nonpartisan state agency does. But that won’t put an end to the partisan games over redistricting. Democrats could lose their liberal court majority and again find themselves wishing they had acted on the Iowa model when they had the chance.

Under the Iowa model, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau must be “strictly nonpartisan.” According to the agency’s analysis of the Republican-sponsored bill, “No district may be drawn for the purpose of favoring a political party, incumbent legislator, or other person or group. The LRB may not use residence addresses of incumbent legislators, political affiliations of registered voters, previous election results or demographic information to augment or dilute the voting strength of a language or racial minority group,” unless required by the federal Voting Rights Act.

All that sounds great — and much better than in the past when one party or the other got to draw the lines to its favor.

The Republican proposal for nonpartisan redistricting “is largely the same as that in Iowa,” according to the LRB, but with some exceptions.

Those exceptions need more than two days to digest and consider. That wording must be fleshed out at a public hearing. So should a change sought by Common Cause in Wisconsin, a good government group, to help ensure the party in power doesn’t abandon a nonpartisan process.

The merits of the Iowa model shouldn’t be rejected because of haste or hypocrisy from either political party. The people of Wisconsin deserve fair maps, and large majorities of voters in advisory referendums across the state have called for a nonpartisan process. Their representatives at the statehouse should pause, schedule a hearing for a few weeks out, then negotiate if necessary and finally get this done.

