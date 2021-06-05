Republicans shouldn't risk $1.5B for Wisconsin schools

The U.S. Department of Education recently warned Wisconsin that the $128 million increase in state school spending approved by the Legislature’s budget committee isn’t enough for the state to qualify for all of the $1.5 billion in federal education funding.

Republicans on the finance committee approved a 1% increase in state aid to local schools. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had proposed a 12% hike of $1.6 billion for K-12 education.

Add in the $1.5 billion from the federal government, and state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, calls the potential increase for Wisconsin schools “obscene.”

It’s certainly large and historic. But the amount of money Wisconsin has collected from the federal government in the past is low, compared to most states. So complaining about extra dollars now — especially during a pandemic — is a mistake.