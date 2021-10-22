Remember what you said, Speaker Vos?

That was precisely what that morning’s State Journal editorial had advocated for, we informed him.

“Well, let’s see if they do it first,” Vos responded.

We tried to pin him down: If the Dane County Board approved a fair process, would Vos finally grant a public hearing on a bill to do the same at the state level?

“If they change their process so it’s nonpartisan at the county level?” Vos asked us, sounding skeptical that would ever happen.

Yes, we responded, asking again: Would Vos guarantee a public hearing if Dane County acts?

“I won’t guarantee it, but I would definitely consider it,” he said.

In case Vos needs to refresh his memory, he can view his conversation with us at go.madison.com/Vos.

He hedged, of course, as politicians tend to do. Yet he gave the impression he was willing to move if Dane County did first.