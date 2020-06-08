Rein in costs of coronavirus stimulus bill

All that spending must be covered by borrowing. The Treasury will sell bonds, to be paid off over time with annual interest. Although the Federal Reserve Bank will buy some bonds and return the interest to the Treasury, the added debt, from money created by the Fed, will increase the risk of inflation and force higher taxes and/or cuts in services and social programs. Those costs will fall heavily on the millennial generation and its descendants.

Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, have already taken hits to their careers and retirement savings, as well as plans for homes and families, from not only the coronavirus but also the financial crisis of 2008-09. To burden them with more federal debt beyond what’s necessary is reckless.

The Senate should hold the cost to half the House version. The focus should be on grants and loans to small- and mid-sized businesses to keep workers employed. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has published ideas on business aid that deserve discussion, including how to make the aid easier for businesses to use and limit it to businesses in need.