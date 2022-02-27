Putin shows the importance of a free press

The next time you don’t like something you read in the press — a news article you think is slanted, a provocative opinion or political cartoon — imagine what the world would be like without opposing views, independent sources of information and the free speech our First Amendment protects.

That world would look a lot like Russia, where authoritarian ruler Vladimir Putin controls major media outlets and threatens the rest with punishment, should they dare deviate from his government’s sanitized pronouncements.

Putin’s harassment of independent media helps explain how he has held power as president or prime minister in Russia for so long — 22 long years and counting. It also makes his reckless military actions easier to get away with, including last week’s devastating and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s critics are mostly silenced in Russia, leaving ordinary Russian citizens with little information beyond praise for their leader, who orchestrated a constitutional change in 2020 that could allow him to serve until 2036. Essentially, the former KGB agent has positioned himself as president for life — the most undemocratic move possible.

Putin has jailed — and poisoned, according to a United Nations investigation — his political challengers. And his suppression of news and views he doesn’t like includes the arrest of 80 journalists last year for reporting on public protests over the detainment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin hides war casualties from his people. In 2015, Putin declared all Russian military deaths were state secrets, regardless of whether his nation is at war, The Guardian reported. Last fall, he cracked down on independent journalists by labeling them “foreign agents,” which comes with the risk of blocking and bankrupting their publications for trying to expose his corrupt and backward reign.

As Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week, Putin’s government agency that tightly regulates news outlets warned journalists only to publish information from official Russian sources if they didn’t want to be shut down, according to Reuters.

The threat seemed to be working. According to the Associated Press, Russian television stations were painting Putin as a savior of eastern Ukraine. Russian-sponsored media widely regurgitated the fiction that Ukraine could quickly develop nuclear weapons, and that Ukraine’s military was targeting civilians. Independent media in Ukraine responsibly reported just the opposite — that Ukraine long ago gave up its nuclear weapons and was trying to defend itself against an unprovoked and brutal Russian attack.

Far from peace, Putin ordered the gunfire and violent explosions that have shaken much of Ukraine, including the capital of Kiev. But don’t expect most Russians to hear about the chaos and death Putin has triggered.

Russian television anchors in recent days have compared Ukraine to Nazi Germany. That’s ridiculous. No wonder Putin is “positive about the people’s support” of his military actions. They’re only getting the Kremlin’s skewed side of every story.

Some courageous Russian journalists toil on, risking imprisonment and violence in pursuit of the truth.

The Russian people’s tolerance for war is unclear, especially with the United States and other Western nations appropriately applying economic sanctions. Putin can’t oppress his people forever. Nor can he stop word of mouth as the Ukrainian crisis grows.

Here in the free world, our Constitution guarantees a free press and free exchange of ideas. Journalists can report what they see and learn, not what the government tells them to say and write. Citizens can speak their minds and elect their leaders.

Be thankful for that. Putin’s violent repression in Europe is a stark reminder of why Americans must never take our liberties and democracy for granted.

