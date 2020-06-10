Pulling cops from Madison's high schools will undermine safety

City officials and community members have been carefully reviewing Madison’s police procedures for five years and implementing changes based on that research. The department last year trained officers on safer ways to take down violent people who resist arrest. Madison police have a special mental health unit.

The City Council is reconsidering its opposition of police body cameras, which is good news. In Minneapolis, officer-worn cameras helped show Floyd was not being violent before police took him to the ground. The technology is improving so the cameras can turn on and off automatically, based on the type of call police receive. That prevents officers from controlling what’s filmed and what’s not.

Madison has a low crime rate compared to peer cities. Yet gunfire on East Washington Avenue in Madison two nights in a row this week reinforces the need for patrol officers, detectives and a jail to help protect the public and victims of crime.

Madison still has a lot of work to do, given the disproportionate numbers of young black males who fail to graduate and become incarcerated here.