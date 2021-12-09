Protect the public from toxic PFAS

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board called on state lawmakers two years ago to restrict the use of hazardous chemicals in firefighting foam “as a good first step” toward protecting the public.

The Republican-run Legislature acted, and the Democratic governor signed its bill into law.

Well done (though how to enforce the law has been disputed).

Now it’s time to do more — at the state and federal levels — because the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS have polluted our lakes and drinking water with contaminants that increase the risk for cancer, infertility and other ailments. The public needs better data and environmental standards to stay safe.