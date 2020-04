Progressives should heed Bernie Sanders' call for unity

But Sanders’ full-throated endorsement of the former vice president on Monday was worth the wait — assuming the Vermont senator’s strong advocacy continues through summer to the Nov. 3 election. Beating Republican President Donald Trump won’t be easy if Trump’s many opponents across the political spectrum are fighting among themselves. A unified effort to pull progressives, centrists and dismayed conservatives around Biden will be needed to ensure better leadership for America. Even many of Trump’s supporters acknowledge and dislike his chaotic and juvenile behavior that’s unbefitting the leader of the free world.

Sanders on Monday called Trump the “most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.” Sanders faulted Trump for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, ignoring advice from his own staff, threatening to fire a top medical official, and failing to produce enough ventilators, masks and other vital equipment.

Trump “apparently has never read the Constitution,” Sanders said. Trump “lies all the time,” is racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and a religious bigot, Sanders declared.