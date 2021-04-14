Prioritize people over buses on State Street in Madison

State Street is underutilized by the public. Most traffic has been banned from the six blocks between the Capitol Square and Lake Street for decades. Yet buses continue to lumber up and down State, especially the top half, which dramatically limits the amount of space for walking and fun.

The plan for this summer would close the street to buses and other vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays from May through August. Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer supports the idea, calling it “a tremendous assistance to State Street’s recovery.” So does the Downtown business community, which has been hurt by the virus and rioting that scared away customers.

Health-conscious Madison knows it’s safer to interact outside, where the virus doesn’t spread as easily. Plywood boards that protected storefronts from rioters and looters last year have been coming down this spring. The hope is that further unrest over controversial police actions will ease as police leadership and policies change to deescalate tension.