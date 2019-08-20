In a single hour today, nearly 1,000 volunteers with the United Way of Dane County will donate the equivalent of $50,000 in time and materials for community causes.
They’ll label cans for the Second Harvest food bank. They’ll assemble bags of paper towels and toilet paper for needy families. Some volunteers will put together dental hygiene kits for children.
It’s all part of the Seasons of Change: Community Kickoff at the Mallards Duck Pond on Madison’s North Side at 4 p.m. The annual event shows what our community can do quickly when it works together. It also highlights how much more can be done throughout the year.
The United Way of Dane County hopes to raise $18.3 million this year for its vital work across the region, which is $300,000 more than last year. The Mallards will provide today’s volunteers with free food and beverages. Children can volunteer with their parents or enjoy fun activities (including a Forward Madison soccer clinic) while their parents volunteer.
Dane County is in many ways thriving with a strong economy, low unemployment and rising pay. Yet 63,000 people — including 13,000 children — still live in poverty here. That’s the equivalent of three children in every Dane County classroom, and 1 in 8 preschoolers.
Dane County, where an average two-bedroom apartment rents for $1,100 a month, has more than 600 families who lack secure housing.
OUR VIEW: Congratulations to the Madison Reading Project on surpassing strong goal
The United Way of Dane County brings donors, volunteers, businesses and community leaders together to improve lives. The organization has helped hundreds of families find and keep apartments. It has helped more than 1,000 individuals afford health insurance. It has connected 300 job trainees with local employers. It has screened 3,800 students for behavioral health concerns.
And that’s just a sample of what this nonprofit and its many partners do, using data to guide funding decisions. The goal is larger than easing difficult situations and suffering. It’s to steer more families and children to self-sufficiency and diplomas, which helps the entire region.
So please give your time and money to the United Way if you can. You can volunteer at today’s Community Kickoff. You can go online or text a donation. You can give and volunteer through many local employers.
If everyone gives a little, we’ll all get a lot from this noble organization and its many good causes.