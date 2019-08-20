In 2016-18, the black infant mortality rate in the county was 12 deaths per 1,000 births , compared to 4.3 deaths per 1,000 births for white babies.

HOW TO GIVE

Go to today's Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff at Mallards Duck Pond, 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Donate or sign up to volunteer at www.unitedwaydanecounty.org.

Call 608-246-4350 or text "UWDC" to 40403.

Follow @unitedwaydaneco and use the #Champions4Change hashtag on social media.