Please help struggling families pay for school supplies

To succeed at online learning this fall, Madison school children will need more than pencils, crayons and notebooks.

Many teachers hope students will have small whiteboards with markers and erasers to use at their homes, according to the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools. That will allow students, for example, to figure out math problems on the boards, holding their work up to a computer camera to show teachers.

The Foundation also wants to provide to the district’s most vulnerable children headphones with build-in microphones that pair with school computers. That way, students can participate effectively in video chats. And every child will still need traditional supplies such as pens, binders, glue, scissors and tape.

You can help.

The Foundation hopes to raise as much as $500,000 to provide as many as 10,000 children from lower-income families in the Madison School District with free school supply kits. About 12,250 Madison students — nearly half the district’s enrollment — qualify for free or reduced school lunch because of their parents’ limited incomes. A $50 donation will cover the cost of a kit for one child.