Playground fundraiser a success for homeless children and others who experience trauma

The new playground at The Playing Field on the Near West Side, at Bethany United Methodist Church, should be under construction by summer. It will feature sensory stations to help children self-regulate their emotions if they become agitated. For example, children will be able take deep breaths and blow pinwheels or create bubbles. They will be able to feel different textures, such as tin and stones, to help organize their brains. They can relax inside an enclosed swing, find their way through a fun maze, and meet with a teacher to help them reset and return to class.