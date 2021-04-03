Pick your leaders and help stop a full-time Madison City Council in Tuesday's election

Don’t pretend Tuesday’s spring election is a sleepy affair with little at stake.
Your ballot — assuming you cast one, which you will, right? — will help select the state’s top public education official. Voters across Wisconsin also will pick local school board, municipal and judicial officials. And a slew of referendums will be decided.
So head to the polls if you haven’t already voted using an absentee ballot. And don’t forget to wear a mask. The pandemic isn’t over just yet.
In Madison, more than half of the seats on the 20-member City Council are at play. Madison voters also can send a strong message to city leaders that they do not want to turn council members from part-time citizen servants into an entrenched body of professional politicians working full-time for five times the pay and longer terms.
Madison voters should emphatically say “no” to such a bad idea.
The State Journal editorial board interviewed (via video conference) both candidates for superintendent of schools. We also met online with 20 candidates for 10 City Council seats.
Below are our recommendations in Tuesday’s elections. We hope they help inform the voting public as you make up your own mind about who to support.