Pencils, science kits and soccer balls — please help Madison school children get ahead

Here's a great way to help school children in Madison get off to a strong start as fall classes begin: Donate to the Madison Public Schools Foundation's school supply drive.

Students need more than paper and pencils to succeed in their studies. They need headphones for computers, whiteboards for writing and math, science kits, art materials and even recess equipment.

A donation of $50 can provide a box of colored pencils for every student in an elementary classroom.

A gift of $100 can equip 13 students with solar energy kits.

For $250, a school can buy 30 soccer balls.

Please give at go.madison.com/supplies.

The Madison Public Schools Foundation is asking for donations of any size.

"The need is great, and every school is a little different," said Laurie Stensland, an associate director for the Foundation.

The Foundation raised more than $220,000 for school supply kits last year. The kids were delivered to students' homes because the Madison district taught classes for most of the last year online, due to the pandemic.