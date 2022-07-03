Pence was a hero. Trump was a villain. Johnson was a stooge.

America can’t risk another coup attempt.

Congress must clarify and strengthen the process for certifying future presidents so the will of the people is respected.

The next vote for president is only two years and four months away. Congress — including Wisconsin’s congressional delegation — has no time to waste. The Fourth of July weekend, with its celebration of American ideals, should help steel our leaders to defend democracy.

The hearings of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have shown with startling detail and firsthand accounts that former President Donald Trump was repeatedly told by top advisers that he lost the 2020 election — only for Trump to escalate his reckless and ultimately violent bid to stay in power.

Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally declare Trump the winner of the 2020 campaign by throwing out or replacing Electoral College votes from states such as Wisconsin that narrowly favored President Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyers hoped to exploit vague wording in the Electoral Count Act of 1887. The Act requires the vice president to preside over the counting of electoral votes and certify the winner.

Shamefully, U.S. Sen Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was part of Trump’s plot. Though Johnson initially denied any involvement in an attempt to deliver false Wisconsin electors to Pence on Jan. 6, the House Committee uncovered text messages showing Johnson did try to help.

Pence resisted Trump’s pressure campaign, and Pence’s staff refused to accept a list of bogus electors from Johnson’s staff. Pence followed his oath to the Constitution by certifying Biden’s 305-232 victory in the Electoral College. He wasn’t intimidated by angry mobs chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol seeking to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

America can’t risk a similar attack on our democracy in the future. The Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol was nothing short of a coup attempt, with Trump encouraging and then refusing to stop the insurrection. He even told top aides that Pence deserved to be hanged, according to House testimony.

Congress can’t allow such a travesty to repeat. Congress must tighten and clarify the Electoral Count Act of 1887 so it’s perfectly clear that the vice president’s role in certifying presidential winners is ceremonial, not pivotal. As Pence told senators in the early morning of Jan. 7, after rioters were finally cleared from the Senate chambers: “The truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Pence was a hero. Trump was a villain. Johnson was a stooge. The ongoing House hearings are making that more clear than ever.

Congress needs to prioritize swift approval of the updated Electoral Count Act negotiated by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and others. It would emphatically make the vice president’s actions in overseeing the counting of votes ministerial. It also would increase the threshold for challenging a state’s electors. Instead of a single member of both houses of Congress having the power to object, 20% of both chambers would have to agree to trigger a challenge.

Polling suggests the public is solidly behind this sensible safeguard. Wisconsin’s congressional delegation should be, too. Our American democracy — entering its 246th year — may depend on it.

