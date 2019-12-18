Paul Ryan wrong to fight for 'right lines' that gerrymander Wisconsin and other states

If Paul Ryan is worried about “liberal gerrymandering” following the 2020 census, he should support a nonpartisan process for drawing fair voting districts, such as Iowa’s good-government model. That way, neither the Democrats nor the Republicans can rig legislative and congressional maps to their favor.

Instead, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from Janesville is doubling down on gerrymandering that has helped his GOP. He’s joining the Republican State Leadership Committee’s fight to defend “right lines.”

Ryan will serve as a “key adviser” for the committee’s “Right Lines 2020” initiative. Ryan will help raise millions of dollars “to protect Republican legislative majorities ahead of the decennial redrawing of federal and state district maps,” according to the RSLC. Seven states are being targeted, including Wisconsin.

