Passenger rail must get back on track in Wisconsin

Nothing is guaranteed this time, either. Amtrak’s map is a vision of what could happen by 2035, not what will happen. Hearings and conversations about where rail should go must proceed. Then public officials will face the hard work of figuring out how to pay for it all.

Amtrak published the map partly in response to President Joe Biden’s proposal to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure and other programs. The proposal includes $85 billion to improve and expand the nation’s rail network. It would be a great start, but only a start.

America lags far behind much of the rest of the industrialized world when it comes to passenger rail. Catching up will be expensive, but the benefits could be tremendous.